Ja’Marr Chase takes over the NFL receptions lead, with 58 catches through Week Seven

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s big game on Thursday night has made him the NFL’s leading receiver for the 2025 season.

Chase had 16 catches in the win over the Steelers, giving him a total of 58 through seven games.

Although most teams have only played six games so far this season, no other receiver has a realistic chance of catching Chase in Week Seven. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is in second place this season, with 54 catches, but he will stay at 54 through Week Seven because he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is in third place in the NFL with 46 catches this season.

Chase led the NFL with 127 catches last year, but he’s ahead of that pace this year: If Chase continues at his current pace of 8.3 catches per game, he’ll finish the season with 141 catches. If Chase develops a good rapport with new quarterback Joe Flacco, he could threaten Michael Thomas’s NFL record of 149 catches in a season.