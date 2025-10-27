Ja’Marr Chase ties record for most catches in a three-game span

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase continues to pile up catches.

Chase had 12 catches in Sunday’s game against the Jets and his 38 catches over the last three weeks ties Michael Thomas’ record for the most catches over a three-game span. Chase is up to 70 catches on the season and that puts him on pace for 149 catches this season.

That would tie Thomas’ record for catches in a single season and Chase’s Sunday effort helped the Bengals put up 38 points, but the Jets scored last and won the game 39-38. That left Chase with a sour feeling about how things played out.

“It’s pretty frustrating, but the offense still needs to capitalize at the end. We left stuff out there,” Chase said, via a transcript from the team.

The loss dropped the Bengals to 3-5 on the season and 1-5 since Joe Burrow went on injured reserve. If they can’t reverse that trend soon, Chase’s pursuit of individual records will be the only thing to play for in Cincinnati down the stretch.