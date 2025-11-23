 Skip navigation
Jameis Winston catches 33-yard TD pass as Giants continue beating Lions with trick plays

  
Published November 23, 2025 03:34 PM

For a team whose offense runs a lot of trick plays, the Lions’ defense has been ill-prepared for them.

The Giants now have two big touchdown passes today in Detroit on trick plays, one a pass from Jameis Winston to Wan’Dale Robinson, and then a 33-yard touchdown catch by Winston on a pass from Gunner Olszewski.

Winston is just the second player this season to have a touchdown pass and touchdown catch in the same game. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams did it in Week Three.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is having a big game, with 12 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown, plus another touchdown receiving, to keep the Lions in it. But the Giants lead 27-24 in the fourth quarter.