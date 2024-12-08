 Skip navigation
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jameis Winston interception leads to Najee Harris TD, Steelers lead 10-7

  
December 8, 2024

Jameis Winston was not delivered from throwing an interception early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

After throwing three picks in Monday’s loss to the Broncos, Winston tossed one to Pittsburgh. The AFC North foe capitalized on the extra possession with a 1-yard touchdown run by Najee Harris to go up 10-7.

Winston was looking to hit Nick Chubb on a screen pass but defensive lineman Keeanu Benton stepped in front of the running back and caught the pass instead.

The Browns had a chance to get off the field with just surrendering a field goal, but a defensive pass interference penalty on third-and-7 kept Pittsburgh’s drive going.

A few plays later, Harris powered his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown.

It was Harris’ fifth rushing touchdown of the season.