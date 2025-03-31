Jameis Winston: I’ve played every role in QB room, I’m ready for anything

Jameis Winston said on Monday that his “initial vision approaching this offseason” was to find a team that would give him “either a starting role or bridge opportunity to be the starting quarterback,” but it looks like he’s destined for other things.

The Giants signed Russell Wilson shortly after adding Winston to their roster this month and the team is heading into the rest of the offseason with Wilson as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart. Winston said at a press conference that he knew the Giants would be adding another free agent or drafting a potential starter when he chose to sign with the team and that he’s comfortable in any role the team has in mind.

“My role was explained to me as there is an opportunity at the quarterback position that we’re looking forward to getting better at,” Winston said, via a transcript from the team. “I signed up for that because I’m looking forward to getting better and being my very best self myself. So that’s how was it. I didn’t get a clean explanation of my role because I played so many different roles already. I’ve played every role that the quarterback room has to offer, so I’m ready for anything.”

Winston said that he feels the Giants are a team looking to make “a complete paradigm shift” and he hopes that he’s able to help create “more giggles, more laughter, more fun in this building” in whatever way he can contribute to the effort.