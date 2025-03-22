Jameis Winston lands with the Giants

The Giants are done waiting on Aaron Rodgers.

With Rodgers visiting Pittsburgh on Friday, the Giants have signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

He joined Tommy DeVito as the only two quarterbacks on the Giants’ roster. They’ll surely add more, possibly through the draft.

The first pick in the 2015 draft, Winston spent five years with the Buccaneers, four with the Saints, and one with the Browns. He has 105 regular-season appearances with 87 starts. His record as a starter is 36-51.

Winston has thrown 154 touchdown passes, with 11 interceptions.

He has become an engaging and colorful personality. He might be the kick in the ass the Giants need.

The move most likely removed the Giants from the running for Aaron Rodgers, limiting his option to the Steelers, maybe the Vikings, and possibly retirement.