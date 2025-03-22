 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jameis Winston lands with the Giants

  
Published March 21, 2025 08:05 PM

The Giants are done waiting on Aaron Rodgers.

With Rodgers visiting Pittsburgh on Friday, the Giants have signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

He joined Tommy DeVito as the only two quarterbacks on the Giants’ roster. They’ll surely add more, possibly through the draft.

The first pick in the 2015 draft, Winston spent five years with the Buccaneers, four with the Saints, and one with the Browns. He has 105 regular-season appearances with 87 starts. His record as a starter is 36-51.

Winston has thrown 154 touchdown passes, with 11 interceptions.

He has become an engaging and colorful personality. He might be the kick in the ass the Giants need.

The move most likely removed the Giants from the running for Aaron Rodgers, limiting his option to the Steelers, maybe the Vikings, and possibly retirement.