Jameis Winston named AFC offensive player of the week

Jameis Winston injected new life into Cleveland’s offense in his first game as the club’s starter and now he’s received some recognition for his performance.

Winston has been named the AFC offensive player of the week after throwing for 334 yards with three touchdowns in the 29-24 victory over the Ravens.

Per the league, Winston was the only player with at least 300 yards passing, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in Week 8.

With Winston behind center, the Browns reached season highs in yards and points — scoring at least 20 points for the first time in 2024.

It was Winston’s first start since 2022 when he was with New Orleans.

This is Winston’s third career offensive player of the week award, with his last coming in 2019 with the Buccaneers.