 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jameis Winston named AFC offensive player of the week

  
Published October 30, 2024 12:13 PM

Jameis Winston injected new life into Cleveland’s offense in his first game as the club’s starter and now he’s received some recognition for his performance.

Winston has been named the AFC offensive player of the week after throwing for 334 yards with three touchdowns in the 29-24 victory over the Ravens.

Per the league, Winston was the only player with at least 300 yards passing, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in Week 8.

With Winston behind center, the Browns reached season highs in yards and points — scoring at least 20 points for the first time in 2024.

It was Winston’s first start since 2022 when he was with New Orleans.

This is Winston’s third career offensive player of the week award, with his last coming in 2019 with the Buccaneers.