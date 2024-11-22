Jameis Winston’s touchdown run on fourth down gives Browns 18-6 lead

In whiteout conditions, the Browns are dominating the Steelers.

Jameis Winston’s 2-yard run on fourth down, followed by his throw to David Njoku on the two-point conversion, has given the Browns a 18-6 lead with 12:16 left.

With the snow coming down hard in the second half, the Steelers got to the Cleveland 9 before settling for a 28-yard Chris Boswell field goal. That drew them to within 10-6 lead.

But the Browns drove 65 yards in 10 plays, with a 29-yard throw from Winston to practice squad receiver Blake Whiteheart on the first play. Winston also completed an 18-yarder to Jordan Akins.

The Browns had first-and-goal from the 5 and ran Nick Chubb twice for gains of 3 and 0 before Winston had Njoku wide open in the end zone. Njoku drooped the ball.

Winston nearly was sacked on fourth down but rolled to his right and went airborne into the end zone.

Winston had the battery to his communication device hanging outside his helmet in his face as he threw the two-point pass to Njoku, who was tightly covered and took a hit but held on.

Winston is 14-of-18 for 165 yards and has run for 7 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Chubb has 16 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Jerry Jeudy has three catches for 39 yards.