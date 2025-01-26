James Bettcher will be the Colts’ linebackers coach

The Colts hired Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator this week and he’ll be bringing a Bengals colleague with him to Indianapolis.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts are hiring James Bettcher as their linebackers coach. Bettcher held the same role in Cincinnati for the last three seasons.

Bettcher was with the 49ers as a senior defensive assistant in 2021 and had a pair of stints as a defensive coordinator before making those stops. He was with the Giants in 2017 and 2018 and he had a three-year stint running the defense in Arizona.

The Colts have not announced any changes to their staff other than the addition of Anarumo at this point.