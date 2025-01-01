James Conner will not play in season finale

James Conner set a career-high in rushing yards this season, but he won’t have a chance to add to that total in Week 18.

Conner aggravated a knee injury in last Saturday’s loss to the Rams and head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Wednesday that Conner will not play against the 49ers in the regular season finale. The Cardinals also put Trey Benson on injured reserve, so Michael Carter will be in line to be the top running back for Arizona this week.

Conner ran for 1,094 yards this season and has gone over the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last two seasons. He also caught 47 passes for 414 yards and scored nine overall touchdowns.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a two-year extension during the season, so he’ll be back to try to make it three 1,000-yard seasons in a row in 2025.