James Cook agreed to warmup Saturday but declined to play

Bills running back James Cook showed up to training camp and practiced until last Sunday when he began a hold in while seeking a contract extension.

On Friday, Cook and coach Sean McDermott had a conversation about the two-time Pro Bowler’s availability for Saturday’s preseason game against the Giants. Cook “agreed to warm up but not play,” McDermott said after the Bills’ 34-25 loss.

“We wanted him to play,” McDermott said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I wanted him to play, but I don’t really want to go into it any further. There is really no change at this point in time from what it was going into this weekend and the game today, so he warmed up. But at this point, due to the situation and the position he’s in, he was not willing to play, so that’s where we’re at.

“It was a good conversation, but really no change with that.”

McDermott asked to “move on” after receiving a follow-up question about whether Cook will be returning to practice.

In 2024, Cook played 12 snaps in the preseason opener and 15 in the second before sitting out the third. He played seven snaps in the preseason opener as a rookie and eight in the first preseason game in 2023.

Cook wants to be paid like one of the top running backs in the league after making $4.257 million for his first three seasons. He is due to make $5.271 million in base salary this season in the final year of his rookie deal.

Cook, a second-round pick in 2022, has rushed for 2,638 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. He has added 97 receptions for 883 yards with seven touchdowns.