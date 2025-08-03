James Cook sits out Bills’ practice Sunday, calls it “business”

Bills running back James Cook has made it known he wants a contract extension, and he skipped the team’s voluntary offseason workouts to express his displeasure at not having one. Cook, though, attended the mandatory minicamp and fully participated in the first eight practices of training camp.

On Sunday, he rested.

Cook did not participate in practice for the first time during camp, watching from the side in street clothes and spending time on an exercise bicycle.

“Oh, nothing,” Cook said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “Business.”

Cook also answered “business” when asked whether he was holding in and about whether he planned to practice Monday. The Bills had no comment on Cook’s non-participation, per Getzenberg, and Cook was not included in coach Sean McDermott’s list of injured players sitting out Sunday’s session.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the sides have engaged in talks and are “not . . . that far apart.”

Cook wants to be paid like one of the top running backs in the league after making $4.257 million for his first three seasons. He is due to make $5.271 million in base salary this season in the final year of his rookie deal.

Cook, a second-round pick in 2022, has rushed for 2,638 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. The two-time Pro Bowler also has caught 97 passes for 883 yards with seven touchdowns.

The Bills extended the contracts of cornerback Christian Benford, defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Khalil Shakir this offseason. Cook insinuated on social media early in the offseason that he was looking for $15 million a season.

Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million per season), Christian McCaffrey ($19 million) and Derrick Henry ($15 million) are the only running backs making at least that much per season.