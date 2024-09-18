 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tellmewhy_240918.jpg
Tell Me Why: Answering top NFL questions so far
nbc_pft_draft_240918.jpg
PFT Draft: 2-0 teams you trust the most
nbc_pft_powerranking_240918.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Bills, Bucs rise into top 3

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
James Cook earns AFC offensive player of the week

  
Published September 18, 2024 12:04 PM

James Cook had a strong performance in last Thursday’s win over the Dolphins and now has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Cook rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns and also caught a 17-yard touchdown in the contest. It was the first three-touchdown game of his career and only the second multi-touchdown game of his career.

Two games into the 2024 season, Cook has rushed for 149 yards with two TDs and caught four passes for 49 yards with a touchdown.

The Bills will be at home to play the Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 3.