James Cook earns AFC offensive player of the week

James Cook had a strong performance in last Thursday’s win over the Dolphins and now has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Cook rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns and also caught a 17-yard touchdown in the contest. It was the first three-touchdown game of his career and only the second multi-touchdown game of his career.

Two games into the 2024 season, Cook has rushed for 149 yards with two TDs and caught four passes for 49 yards with a touchdown.

The Bills will be at home to play the Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 3.