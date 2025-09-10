 Skip navigation
James Cook limited with hamstring injury in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published September 10, 2025 03:51 PM

The Bills have an injury concern with one of their key offensive players.

Running back James Cook was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there’s no word on the severity of Cook’s hamstring issue, including whether it might cause him to miss time.

Cook was on the field for 48 of Buffalo’s 85 offensive snaps in Sunday night’s comeback victory over Baltimore. He had 13 carries for 44 yards with a touchdown plus five catches for 58 yards.

Tight end Dawson Knox (hip) and defensive end Gregory Rousseau (knee) were also new on the injury report for Wednesday. Both players were limited.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (quad) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) did not participate.

Cornerback Brandon Codrington (knee) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (groin) were limited.

Cornerback Christian Benford (groin) and receiver Keon Coleman (groin) were full participants.