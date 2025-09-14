 Skip navigation
James Cook puts Bills up 7-0

  
Published September 14, 2025 01:21 PM

The Bills finished strong last Sunday night and they are off to a good start this Sunday.

After forcing a quick three-and-out by the Jets, the Bills drove 81 yards for a touchdown. James Cook picked up the final 14 yards of the drive, including the one-yard touchdown that put Buffalo up 7-0 with 7:29 left in the first quarter.

It looked like the Jets were going to get off the field after forcing a third-down incompletion, but defensive end Micheal Clemons hit Bills quarterback Josh Allen high and got flagged for roughing.

Allen had a 40-yard run for the biggest gain of the drive and Cook picked up 22 yards on five carries.