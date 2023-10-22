James Cook TD brings Bills within 13-10

The Bills were able to come back from a slow offensive start to get a win over the Giants last Sunday night and their bid to do the same this weekend is off to a good start in the third quarter.

Running back James Cook took a short pass from Josh Allen and eluded Patriots defenders on his way to an eight-yard touchdown to cap the first possession of the second half. Tyler Bass hit the extra point and the Patriots’ lead is down to 13-10.

Passes to tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Deonte Harty accounted for two first downs and a roughing the passer penalty on Patriots cornerback Jack Jones handed the Bills another one. Cook also had a 20-yard run and he has 93 total yards of offense so far on Sunday.

The Patriots have turned short fields into 10 of their points and they’ll probably need some longer drives in order to ensure they remain in front of their visitors the rest of the way.