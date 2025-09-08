James Cook touchdown cuts Ravens lead to 27-19

The Bills have made Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens a one-possession game, but they had the opportunity to narrow Baltimore’s advantage by two more points.

Buffalo running back James Cook took in a handoff for a 2-yard touchdown run, making the score 27-19, Ravens.

But the Ravens had too many men on the field for the extra point attempt, inducing the Bills to go for two because the ball was pushed half the distance to the goal.

While Keon Coleman caught Josh Allen’s pass to the end zone on the attempt, the receiver had previously stepped out of bounds on the play. That made his catch an illegal touch, which meant the attempt failed.

The Ravens had extended the possession a couple of plays before when Jaire Alexander was flagged for defensive pass interference on fourth-and-5. Allen was looking for Joshua Palmer deep down the right side and Alexander started to tackle the receiver before the ball got there, moving the line of scrimmage up to Baltimore’s 4-yard line.

Allen is now 14-of-20 for 118 yards with a touchdown and has rushed for 10 yards on three carries.