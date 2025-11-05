James Cook will not practice Wednesday with ankle/foot injury

The Bills will not have several players available to practice on Wednesday, including their starting running back.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his press conference that James Cook is dealing with an ankle/foot injury and will be sidelined for the session.

McDermott noted that Cook’s injury came from Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs and the running back has been sore.

Cook has rushed for 867 yards with seven touchdowns this season and is currently leading the league with 5.7 yards per carry and 108.4 yards rushing per game.

Defensive end Joey Bosa is also among those who won’t practice on Wednesday due to a wrist injury.

Cornerback Taron Johnson, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, defensive end AJ Epenesa, and linebacker Shaq Thompson also won’t practice, while receiver Joshua Palmer and linebacker Terrel Bernard are set to be limited.

Buffalo’s first injury report of the week will be released later on Wednesday.