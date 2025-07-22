 Skip navigation
James Cook will report to Bills training camp

  
July 22, 2025

As the Bills report to training camp on Tuesday, their star running back will be in attendance.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, James Cook plans to report to training camp even as he seeks a new contract from the club. But Cook is a potential hold-in candidate, as it’s currently unclear how much the running back will practice.

Cook, 25, is eligible for a new deal after completing his third season in the league. He led the NFL last year with 16 rushing touchdowns, earning his second consecutive Pro Bowl berth.

A second-round pick in 2022, Cook is set to make $5.271 million in base salary for the coming season.

While Cook did not attend the voluntary portions of Buffalo’s offseason program, he was there for minicamp, saying, “I like my money.”

At that time, however, he did not commit to practicing during camp if the two sides could not reach a deal.