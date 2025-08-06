 Skip navigation
James Cook’s refusal to practice extends to a third day

  
Published August 6, 2025 09:55 AM

The deliberate James Cook hold-in has reached a third day.

The Bills running back stopped practicing on Sunday, calling it a “business” decision. He didn’t practice on Monday.

The team was off on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will again not practice.

And it makes sense. One unfortunate move, and Cook suffers a torn ACL. There goes his earning potential for 2026.

He participated in mandatory minicamp and the first stage of training camp. It didn’t get him the contract he has earned. So now he’s taking a stand.

The fact that Cook plays running back raises the stakes, for him and for the team. Once he signs a long-term deal, the Bills carry the risk of injury. Until he does, it’s on the player.

The fact that the Rams signed running back Kyren Williams to a three-year, $33 million extension won’t matter to Cook. He’ll want more.

To date, he wants more than the Bills will offer. For a team that’s in the Super Bowl window, it’s a problem they need to solve. Quickly.