James Washington signs with Colts

The Saints cut veteran wide receiver James Washington earlier this week. It took him only three days to find a new job.

The Colts announced Friday that they have signed Washington.

Indianapolis also placed defensive end Genard Avery on injured reserve as he will miss the entire season with a knee injury. The team waived/injured receiver Malik Turner, who will revert to the Colts’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

The Steelers made Washington a second-round pick in 2018, and in four seasons in Pittsburgh, he totaled 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns. He signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in 2022 but broke a foot early in training camp. He played only two games with no catches after returning into the season, and the Cowboys cut him.

He signed with the Giants before the postseason but did not play.