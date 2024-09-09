Jameson Williams 52-yard touchdown gives Lions 17-3 lead

The Lions are starting to blow it open against the Rams.

Jameson Williams caught a 52-yard touchdown pass to give Detroit a 17-3 lead with 10:29 left in the third quarter.

The Lions had third-and-3 and elected to take a shot on the outside. Williams beat cornerback Tre’Davious White with a double move — despite White being flagged for illegal contact — and was wide open down the left sideline as quarterback Jared Goff hit him for the score.

Williams now has three receptions for 89 yards and a 13-yard run.

Goff is 9-of-13 passing for 129 yards with a touchdown.

With several injuries along their offensive line along with receiver Puka Nacua, the Rams may have a tough time getting things going on offense through the rest of the game.