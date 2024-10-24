Jameson Williams drops appeal of two-game PED suspension

Detroit officially will not have receiver Jameson Williams for Week 8 or Week 9.

Williams released a statement through agency Alliance Sports saying he would accept his two-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing substances policy.

Shortly after that statement was released, the NFL formally announced the suspension, which begins immediately. Williams is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 4 — following Detroit’s Week 9 matchup at Green Bay.

“This week, I was notified by the NFL that I have been suspended for a violation of the Performance Enhancing Substances Policy,” Williams’ statement reads. “The news came as a complete surprise that I am still trying to understand. I don’t take supplements or vitamins and I am overly cautious about even taking over-the-counter medicine. At no time have I ever taken something in an attempt to cheat or look for an unfair advantage. I understand that I am responsible for everything that goes into my body and I have to take accountability in this instance.

“I have nothing but love and respect for this game, my teammates, coaches, the Lions organization and the City of Detroit. It is disappointing to accept this suspension, and it will hurt me to be away from the team as they prepare this week. So out of respect to my teammates, this will be the last time I address this matter.”

Williams, the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 draft, has caught 17 passes for 361 yards with three touchdowns so far this season. He’s also taken four carries for 32 yards.

Last year, Williams was suspended for four games for violating the league’s gambling policy.