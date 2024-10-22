Jameson Williams on two-game suspension: No choice but to take it on the chin

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is having his best NFL season, but it is set to be interrupted by a suspension.

Monday brought word that Williams is facing a two-game ban for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. There has been no official announcement from the league yet, but Williams sounds resigned to missing time.

Williams told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com that he has “no choice but to take it on the chin” and that he’s looking forward to getting back with the team as soon as possible.

Williams served a four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s gambling policy last season and he has 17 catches for 361 yards and three touchdowns this season.