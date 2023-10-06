Jamie Collins announces his retirement

Longtime Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins has announced his retirement.

Collins played in three games for New England last season during his third tour of duty with the AFC East club and he played in 88 total games for the club, but he said on Friday that he won’t be back for any more.

“It hasn’t hit me yet, but I’m officially retired,” Collins said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “It was wonderful and something I never thought I’d be a part of. Made a lot of great relationships. Had a ton of fun. Now it’s time to relax and be with my family.”

Collins was a 2013 second-round pick out of Southern Miss and he remained with the Patriots until he was traded to the Browns during the 2016 season. He remained in Cleveland through 2018, returned to the Patriots and then played 16 games for the Lions before returning to New England once more in 2021.

Collins won two Super Bowls and made one Pro Bowl during his time with the Patriots. He had 708 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 19 forced fumbles, an eight fumble recoveries in 125 regular season games. He also had 55 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions in nine postseason appearances.