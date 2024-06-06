 Skip navigation
Jamin Davis working with Ryan Kerrigan as he prepares to “hunt some quarterbacks” this season

  
Published June 6, 2024 09:36 AM

The Commanders signed linebackers Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner this offseason while they declined to pick up their 2025 option on Jamin Davis’s contract, which makes it look like the team doesn’t view Davis as a key part of their defensive plans.

That may prove to be the case, but Davis is going to get a chance to try some new things in order to get on the field. Davis has been working with assistant linebackers coach and pass rush specialist Ryan Kerrigan this offseason with an eye on earning snaps off the edge.

“He’s been extremely helpful actually,” Davis said, via Ivan Lambert of USAToday.com. “We have been doing things on the side, drills after practice, watching whatever film so I can see what footwork I need to possibly get there a step quicker. Having a guy like that on staff is really beneficial so you can hopefully try to go get his sack number.”

Davis believes the new defense and the work with Kerrigan gives him “a chance to just really cut it loose and just go hunt some quarterbacks.” If that works out well, Davis could find himself part of the future in Washington after all.