Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon ruled out by Bears

The Bears are going to be down two defensive backs for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon have been ruled out on the team’s final injury report of the week. Brisker has a concussion, Gordon has a hamstring injury and neither player practiced at all this week.

Brisker did not play in the Bears’ Week Six win over the Jaguars and the bye week was not enough time for him to get cleared. Gordon has not missed a game yet this season.

Offensive lineman Larry Borom (ankle), running back Travis Homer (finger), and defensive lineman Jacob Martin (toe) have all listed as questionable.