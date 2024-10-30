Jared Goff did not practice Wednesday, but is expecting to return on Thursday

Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not practice on Wednesday, but he is not concerned about his availability for Week 9.

Via multiple reporters, Goff said he rolled his ankle during Sunday’s 52-14 victory over the Titans and is expecting to practice on Thursday.

Goff, 30, played all but six offensive snaps in Week 8, as Hendon Hooker came in for mop-up duty toward the end of the game.

Through seven games Goff has completed a league-high 74.1 percent of his passes for 1,695 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (chest), guard Graham Glasgow (rest), defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (rest), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (illness), center Frank Ragnow (rest), defensive lineman D.J. Reader (rest), linebacker Malcolm Rodrigues (ankle), guard Kevin Zeitler, and running back Sione Vaki (knee) all did not practice.

Defensive lineman Brodric Martin (knee) was a full participant.