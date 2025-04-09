Justin Simmons: Whatever it is, Michael Penix has it

Safety Justin Simmons has spent the last decade in the NFL and he’s seen a lot of quarterbacks over that time, so his read on Michael Penix should make Falcons fans pretty excited for what’s about to come their way.

Simmons spent the 2024 season in Atlanta and he was asked about the 2024 first-round pick during an appearance on Up & Adams. Simmons was specifically asked when he had his first inkling that Penix could be the real deal as an NFL quarterback.

“Training camp. It was my third day of practice, literally third day being there,” Simmons said. “He was running the second-team reps and going up against the second-team defense, and he had this no-look throw down the sideline right into — it was the craziest throw I think I’ve ever seen in person. I was like, ‘oh, whatever it is, he has it.’ So, I’m excited to see what he does.”

It took a little longer for Penix to work his way into the lineup in Atlanta, but it’s now his offense and he’ll get every opportunity to show the entire league what he showed Simmons last summer.