Jared Goff eager for Lions to have Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery on the field together

The Lions are planning plenty of formations with running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery on the field together this season.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said the Lions are working on ways to force opposing defenses to account for both Gibbs and Montgomery on the same play.

“We’re working on how many different ways we can use them,” Goff said. “As often as we can get both those guys on the field is a good thing for us. Finding creative ways to do that is the hard part, and that’s the challenge upstairs for those guys, but they’re doing a good job of figuring it out. You don’t ever want to take either of them off the field, so we’re trying to find ways to throw it to one of them and have one of them block, and then throw it to the other guy have the other guy block, hand it to one of them. It’s a lot of fun and those two guys are good.”

Last season Gibbs and Montgomery combined for 2,187 rushing yards, 858 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. It would be hard to top that production this season, but Goff is eager to see the Lions’ offense try.