Jared Goff fully participates in Thursday’s practice

  
Published October 31, 2024 04:17 PM

Though quarterback Jared Goff did not practice on Wednesday with an ankle issue, he was not only on the field on Thursday but also took his usual reps.

Detroit’s injury report lists Goff as a full participant in the day’s session, putting him on track to start on Sunday, as expected.

Goff noted during his weekly news conference on Wednesday that he rolled his ankle but was anticipating being fine for the weekend.

Defensive lineman Josh Paschal (illness) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) remained non-participants on Thursday.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (chest) was limited after he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (ankle) was added to the report as a limited participant.

Guard Graham Glasgow (rest) defensive lineman Brodric Martin (knee), defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (rest), center Frank Ragnow (rest), defensive lineman D.J. Reader (rest), running back Sione Vaki (knee), and guard Kevin Zeitler (rest) were all full participants.