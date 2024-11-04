Jared Goff has completed 30 consecutive passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown

In the Lions’ Week Three game against the Cardinals, Amon-Ra St. Brown caught seven of the eight passes Jared Goff threw him. That’s good, but what has happened since then is remarkable.

The one incomplete pass in that Week Three game is the last time St. Brown didn’t catch a pass that was thrown to him. From the end of that Week Three game against the Cardinals through Sunday’s game against the Packers, Goff has thrown 30 passes to St. Brown, and St. Brown has caught all 30 of them.

That’s an extraordinary accomplishment for a quarterback and a wide receiver. Goff is leading the NFL in completion percentage at 74.9 percent, and St. Brown is leading the NFL in catch percentage having caught 81.4 percent of his targets. They’re playing pitch-and-catch like no other pair in the NFL, and Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the win in Green Bay that the two of them have a unique rapport.

“The connection between those two? It’s special. Those two have been clicking now for four years — really three and a half, it started about halfway through that ’21 season and it’s just built from there. If you’re a quarterback, we’ve got a dang good one, but it’s easy to throw to a guy like St. Brown because he gets open, he’s got body control, balance, he can separate, he’s got quickness, he’s got play speed, strong hands,” Campbell said. “They’ve done it well enough that they can think without speaking. They know each other, what they’re getting ready to do, and all that. So it’s special and they make each other better.”

When a reporter asked Campbell about the streak of 30 consecutive completions, Campbell said not to jinx it.

“I hate it when you guys do that,” Campbell said. “Somebody finds something and then what happens when it’s incomplete? Could you just keep that to yourself?”

The Goff-St. Brown combination is too good for anyone to keep quiet about.