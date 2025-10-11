Jared Goff has MVP-caliber numbers, so far

The chants of “Jar-ed Goff!” could soon be replaced with another three-syllable refrain.

“M-V-P!”

Goff is off to a very rare start, in two areas: passing touchdowns and completion percentage. He’s only the second quarterback in league history with 12 or more touchdown passes and a completion percentage of 75 percent or higher through five games.

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning did the same thing in 2013, his second season with the Broncos. Manning eventually won the NFL MVP award that year.

Meanwhile, after a loss at Green Bay to start the season, the Lions have won four in a row. With the Bills and Eagles losing last week (and with the Eagles already losing this week), the Lions have emerged as the best team in the NFL through Week 5.

The combination of the Lions having the early inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and Goff generating a passer rating of 120.7 makes him the clear favorite, in our view, for the MVP award at this stage of the campaign. Even if the oddsmakers have him at 14-1 or 15-1.

If Goff and the Lions upend the Chiefs on Sunday night, look for those odds to change, perhaps dramatically.