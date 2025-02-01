 Skip navigation
Jared Goff joins group bidding to bring WNBA team back to Detroit

  
Published February 1, 2025 11:52 AM

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is flush with cash. And he’s ready to spend some of it on an effort to expand Detroit’s sports portfolio.

Via Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Goff has joined the group that is hoping to bring a WNBA franchise back to town.

Pistons owner (and Chargers minority owner) Tom Gores would be the controlling owner. The group includes Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, Grant Hill, and Chris Webber.

The Detroit Shock entered the WNBA as an expansion team. The Shock won three titles between 1998 and 2009. The Gores group has already filed for trademark protection as to the Shock name.

During the 2024 season, Goff was asked whether he’d like to own an NFL team at some point.

“Not right now,” Goff said, via Dave Birkett of the Free Press. “Maybe 20 years from now, 30 years from now but not right now. I don’t have enough money to do that.”

Of course, if you can finagle a sweetheart deal with a below-market price (as another former quarterback has recently done), less money than otherwise is needed.