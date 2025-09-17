Jared Goff named NFC offensive player of the week for performance vs. Bears

The Lions had a disappointing Week 1 but bounced back in a big way with a Week 2 blowout victory over the Bears.

Now quarterback Jared Goff has been rewarded for his performance.

Goff has been named NFC offensive player of the week after tossing five touchdowns in the 52-21 victory over Chicago.

Goff completed 23-of-28 passes for 334 yards — finishing with a 156.0 passer rating, just under the maximum of 158.3.

The Lions will take on the Ravens on Monday night in Week 3.