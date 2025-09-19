Jared Goff: Ravens “kicked our butt” in 2023, “we certainly remember that”

The last time the Lions visited Baltimore ended up being a pretty bad day for quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of Detroit.

It was Week 7 of the 2023 season when the Ravens beat Detroit 38-6 on a sunny fall afternoon. The Lions had a tough time getting anything going offensively throughout the contest, going down 35-0 before Jahmyr Gibbs’ 21-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

“Yeah, they kicked out butt,” quarterback Jared Goff said in his Thursday press conference. “They got after us early and often. Yeah, we certainly remember that.”

The Lions will get their chance for some get back on Monday night when the two teams play again in Baltimore. Even though the last game was a couple of years ago, there are still things Detroit can take away from it.

“Yeah, maybe some motivation value that we just kind of went in there and they took it to us,” Goff said. “I think we’ve got a lot of respect for their team and their coaches and the way they’ve gone about their business for a long time, and I’d like to feel they feel the same way about us.

“But we’ve got to go in there and prove it and show them that we obviously can hang with them and we’re a great team. And in that instance, we didn’t, so certainly have a little bit to prove this week.”

Goff added that the Lions have “grown up a little bit” and “matured” over the last couple of seasons since then. Detroit made it to the NFC Championship Game that season before becoming the NFC’s No. 1 seed last year.

“They’re a different team, we’re a different team,” Goff said. “I don’t know if that game speaks much to this game, other than maybe it provides a little bit of extra juice for us. But, yeah, I don’t think there’s much other than that to carry over.”

Through two games this year, Goff has completed 80.6 percent of his passes for 559 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.