Jared Goff throws an INT and then a TD, giving Lions a 7-3 lead

Jared Goff’s streak of passes without an interception ended with a pick-six in Week 2 against the Seahawks. He had thrown 383 passes without throwing one.

He now has one in each of the past three games.

His second attempt, on the third play from scrimmage, on Thursday night was intercepted by Rudy Ford. Ford returned the pick 21 yards to the Detroit 16.

It set up a chip-shot field goal as the Lions held the Packers to no yards on three plays. Jordan Love threw an incompletion, was sacked by Aidan Hutchinson for a 9-yard loss and completed a 9-yard pass to Romeo Doubs.

Anders Carlson kicked a 34-yard field goal.

To his credit, Goff responded.

He was 3-of-3 for 62 yards and a touchdown on the Lions’ next possession. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught the 24-yard touchdown pass, and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta had a 35-yard reception.