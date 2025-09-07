 Skip navigation
Jared Goff throws costly interception with Micah Parsons in his face

  
Published September 7, 2025 05:40 PM

Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons doesn’t have a sack in the first half against the Lions, but he is making his presence felt.

Late in the first half with the Lions driving, Parsons beat Lions right tackle Penei Sewell with an inside move, got in Jared Goff’s face, and forced Goff to a hurry a throw that was intercepted by Evan Williams. The Lions were well into field goal range and could have been poised to score their first touchdown of the game. Instead, it was Packers ball.

Parsons has been getting the better of Sewell so far, frustrating him by feinting to the outside and then going inside. Sewell is one of the NFL’s best and highest-paid offensive tackles, but Parsons is the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL for a reason, and he is out-playing Sewell.

The Packers’ offense is also out-playing the Lions’ defense, and it’s 17-3 at halftime.