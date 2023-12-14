Jared Goff: We’re trying to get Amon-Ra St. Brown the ball in different ways

Having lost two of their last three games, the Lions are generally trying to get back on track this week as they host the Broncos on Saturday night.

But one of their best offensive players has also had a pair of quiet games in a row.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught two passes for 49 yards with a touchdown in the Week 13 win over New Orleans. But last week against Chicago, St. Brown caught just three passes on eight targets for 21 yards.

What’s been limiting the young receiver’s production?

“Well, the Saints game, they doubled him,” quarterback Jared Goff said this week. “They paid a little bit more attention to him in this game. I don’t believe they quite doubled him. But yeah, it’s what good players get. Good players get doubles often and he’s gotten that at times this year and sometimes he’s able to beat the double and it doesn’t really matter, but yeah, trying to get him the ball in different ways.”

St. Brown has been consistent all season, catching 87 passes for 1,063 yards with six touchdowns in 12 games. But Goff did note that he and the team would love to get him back going again against Denver this weekend.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” Goff said. “He’s been very accountable of things that he feels like he can do better and then for me as well, I’m very much just talking to him about ways that I want to try to do better for him and get him the ball in certain ways a little bit better than we have in the last couple weeks.

“But he’s one of the best guys I’ve ever been around and have no doubts that he’s going to be just fine, and we’ll finish this season off pretty well.”

