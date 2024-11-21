 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Goff: With our potential, it’s a waste not to strive for perfection

  
Published November 21, 2024 06:47 AM

The old saying is that nobody’s perfect, but that isn’t stopping Lions quarterback Jared Goff from setting a high goal for himself and the rest of the offense.

Goff posted a perfect passer rating in last Sunday’s 52-6 win over the Jaguars and the team scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions of the game. They had to settle for a field goal the eighth time they had the ball, but they still lead the NFL in points scored and their 32.3 points per game is the fifth-best mark in the last 25 seasons.

All of that explains why the Lions are at the top of the NFC, but Goff wants the team to avoid any complacency as they head into the final weeks of the regular season. Goff said on Wednesday that “none of this is easy” and that it takes “a lot of hard work” to keep playing at a high level, so Goff is setting the bar high for the team.

“We know what our potential can be,” Goff said, via Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press. “So it becomes a waste if you’re not trying to reach for perfection, strive for that. It’s really never attainable what you are going for but we got a group of guys that are so dang talented and are such hard workers and want that greatness.”

Perfection may be out of reach, but the first trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history would work just as well.