Jared Goff: With our potential, it’s a waste not to strive for perfection

The old saying is that nobody’s perfect, but that isn’t stopping Lions quarterback Jared Goff from setting a high goal for himself and the rest of the offense.

Goff posted a perfect passer rating in last Sunday’s 52-6 win over the Jaguars and the team scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions of the game. They had to settle for a field goal the eighth time they had the ball, but they still lead the NFL in points scored and their 32.3 points per game is the fifth-best mark in the last 25 seasons.

All of that explains why the Lions are at the top of the NFC, but Goff wants the team to avoid any complacency as they head into the final weeks of the regular season. Goff said on Wednesday that “none of this is easy” and that it takes “a lot of hard work” to keep playing at a high level, so Goff is setting the bar high for the team.

“We know what our potential can be,” Goff said, via Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press. “So it becomes a waste if you’re not trying to reach for perfection, strive for that. It’s really never attainable what you are going for but we got a group of guys that are so dang talented and are such hard workers and want that greatness.”

Perfection may be out of reach, but the first trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history would work just as well.