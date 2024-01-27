Jared Goff: Zach Ertz has picked up the Lions’ offense extremely fast

The Lions signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz to their practice squad this week, just days before the NFC Championship Game. Quarterback Jared Goff sees no reason Ertz can’t play on Sunday.

Goff said that Ertz has already shown he gets what the Lions are doing on offense, and teammates have been impressed by how much Ertz already understands.

“He’s picked it up extremely fast,” Goff said. “He really has. Really impressive, not that you didn’t expect that from a guy like him who’s been around for so long. I’ve known him here and there throughout the years, and just hearing about how smart he is and how well he can pick up things, he’s done it really well this week. It’s been good.”

Goff noted that Ertz has a Super Bowl ring and exudes the confidence of a player who has been in deep playoff runs before, and he thinks Ertz’s presence on the practice field has already helped the Lions.

“Having guys be able to see that on the field every day is fun,” Goff said.

The 33-year-old Ertz started seven games for the Cardinals during the regular season but asked for and received his release as he sought to sign with a contender. The Lions could elevate him to their active roster and he could punch a ticket to another Super Bowl on Sunday.