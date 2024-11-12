Jared Verse: I think there were more plays I could have made

The Rams didn’t get the result they wanted against the Dolphins on Monday night, but they got another standout performance from rookie edge rusher Jared Verse.

Verse had a sack for third straight game and also stripped the ball from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the play. Verse recovered the ball and would finish the night with four tackles and two tackles for loss as part of a Rams defensive effort that kept them in the game despite the offense’s inability to score touchdowns.

The first-round pick’s play has made him a top contender for defensive rookie of the year, but he was more focused on what he didn’t do when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“I’ll never be satisfied with the way I play,” Verse said, via the team’s website. “I think there were definitely a couple plays here and there that I could have made if I did a little bit more.”

The Rams are going to need more performances like that from Verse over their final eight games and his desire to do more should serve them well on that front.