Jared Verse is questionable after spraining an ankle in Thursday’s practice

Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse popped up on the practice report Thursday with limited work.

Coach Sean McVay revealed Friday that Verse tweaked an ankle in practice.

The Rams will list Verse as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Los Angeles has only one other player who will have a designation.

Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (foot) also will have a questionable designation, but McVay said the Rams are “just being smart” with Jackson. He is expected to play.

Jackson returned to limited work Thursday.

Every other player on the roster is practicing fully.