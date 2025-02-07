 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

gibbsmont.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery became ‘Sonic and Knuckles’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250205.jpg
Winston hungry to prove he’s a ‘trustworthy QB’
nbc_pft_australia_25026.jpg
Rams to host first-ever Australia game in 2026

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

gibbsmont.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery became ‘Sonic and Knuckles’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250205.jpg
Winston hungry to prove he’s a ‘trustworthy QB’
nbc_pft_australia_25026.jpg
Rams to host first-ever Australia game in 2026

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Verse voted defensive rookie of the year

  
Published February 6, 2025 09:54 PM

Rams linebacker Jared Verse won defensive rookie of the year, collecting his award at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Verse became the team’s first defensive rookie of the year since defensive lineman Aaron Donald in 2014. Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner finished tied for second for the award last year.

The Rams selected Verse with the 19th overall pick out of Florida State.

He led all rookies in quarterback hits (18), pressures (77) and hurries (56). He also produced the second-most tackles for loss (11) and fifth-most sacks (4.5).

Verse played all 17 games and also had two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed.

He had 427 points and 37 of 50 first-place votes, beating out Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (239 points, 9 first-place votes). Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (96, 1) was third, Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (91, 0) fourth and Dolphins outside linebacker Chop Robinson (74, 0) fifth.