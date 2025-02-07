Jared Verse voted defensive rookie of the year

Rams linebacker Jared Verse won defensive rookie of the year, collecting his award at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Verse became the team’s first defensive rookie of the year since defensive lineman Aaron Donald in 2014. Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner finished tied for second for the award last year.

The Rams selected Verse with the 19th overall pick out of Florida State.

He led all rookies in quarterback hits (18), pressures (77) and hurries (56). He also produced the second-most tackles for loss (11) and fifth-most sacks (4.5).

Verse played all 17 games and also had two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed.

He had 427 points and 37 of 50 first-place votes, beating out Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (239 points, 9 first-place votes). Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (96, 1) was third, Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (91, 0) fourth and Dolphins outside linebacker Chop Robinson (74, 0) fifth.