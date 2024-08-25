Jaren Hall is dealing with a leg issue

Good news: Vikings backup quarterback Jaren Hall has had a strong preseason. Bad news: He has emerged from the preseason with an injury.

Coach Kevin O’Connell acknowledged during the broadcast of Saturday’s preseason finale that Hall exited the game a leg problem.

“He’s doing all right,” O’Connell said, via SI.com, after Hall took a big hit that wasn’t flagged. “It’s one of those things where obviously big hits sometimes you never quite know. You’re clearly worried about, when you take a direct kind of launch shot to the head and neck area like that, first and foremost, the flag is one thing, but Jaren’s health would be what I ultimately care about. His head is fine, he is fine. He does have a little, you know, just a little leg kind of issue right now, kind of working through it over there.”

Hall didn’t return after that moment. Whether and to what extent Hall misses time remains to be seen.

He’s currently the third-string quarterback. He has played well enough to make the 53-man roster, if not leapfrog veteran Nick Mullens for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.