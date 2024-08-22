 Skip navigation
Jaren Hall to start at QB for the Vikings in the preseason finale

  
Published August 22, 2024 07:06 PM

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will not play Saturday against the Eagles in the final preseason game.

Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Jaren Hall will draw starting duties, with Matt Corral also seeing time. Nick Mullens is the backup to Darnold, but he played most of last week’s second preseason game, so the Vikings won’t play him this week either.

Hall has seen action in the previous two exhibition games, completing 11 of 21 passes for 150 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

His chances of making either the 53-player roster or the practice squad improved greatly after the season-ending injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy.

Darnold ends his preseason 4-of-8 for 50 yards in 12 snaps in the preseason opener.