Jarrett Stidham agrees to sign with Broncos

  
Published March 13, 2023 09:25 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how seriously the Texans would consider going after Jimmy Garoppolo, given Houston, Carolina and Las Vegas reportedly are expected to have interest in the QB.

The Broncos are bringing in a quarterback from a division rival.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jarrett Stidham has agreed to sign with Denver on a two-year deal worth $10 million.

The contract includes $5 million guaranteed and $4 million more in upside.

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Stidham spent his first three seasons with the Patriots before the Raiders traded for him last May. That reunited Stidham with former Patriots offensive coordinator and current Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.

Stidham started the last two games of the 2022 season when Las Vegas elected to bench Derek Carr. Stidham completed 64 percent of his passes for 584 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in those contests along with 84 84 yards rushing.

Stidham was thought of as a potential bridge to whoever Las Vegas picks to be its next quarterback. But with Stidham signing with the Broncos, Jimmy Garoppolo may be the best option for a player who is already familiar with McDaniels and his offensive system.