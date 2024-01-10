Alabama RB Jase McClellan declares for draft

Running back Jase McClellan has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

McClellan announced on Tuesday that he will be leaving Alabama for the professional ranks. Several other Alabama players have announced their plans to go to the NFL in the wake of their semifinal loss to Michigan on January 1.

McClellan returned from a 2021 torn ACL to team with 2023 Lions first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs in the 2022 Alabama backfield. He ran for 655 yards and seven touchdowns that year and he posted 890 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the team’s rushing attack in 2023.

Players with remaining college eligibility have until January 15 to announce their plans to enter the draft.