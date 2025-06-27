 Skip navigation
Jason Kelce: Chiefs rookie Josh Simmons reminds me of Trent Williams

  
Published June 27, 2025 09:02 AM

Chiefs first-round pick Josh Simmons was limited in his offseason work as he continues to work his way back from the knee injury that ended his final season at Ohio State, but the offensive tackle did enough work to make an impression on tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that Simmons stood in as a scout team defensive end during a recent practice and that he felt “I gotta come with it” when Simmons put his hands on him. Kelce’s brother and co-host Jason knows quite a bit about playing the offensive line and said “watching the tape [of Simmons] in college was absurd” and made a lofty comparison when sharing what player the rookie resembled in that tape.

“I’ve watched a lot of these linemen coming out the last few years,” Kelce said. “This kid, I mean, he is the closest thing I’ve seen to like a Trent Williams — like that next level strength and athleticism. The only reason he fell to you guys is because of that injury.”

Left tackle was a weak spot for the Chiefs last season and the dam broke once and for all in their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. If Simmons can plug that hole, the Chiefs will be well positioned for another long run this year.