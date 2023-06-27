Jason Kelce: Jalen Hurts still beats himself up for Super Bowl loss

The Eagles scored 35 points in Super Bowl LVII, with quarterback Jalen Hurts putting on an MVP performance. He passed for 304 yards and a touchdown and ran for a Super Bowl quarterback record 70 yards with three touchdowns on 15 carries.

Hurts, though, has had a hard time getting over his fumble.

The Eagles’ only turnover of the postseason was returned 36 yards for a touchdown by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, changing the momentum.

“When you’re the guy — when you’re Jalen Hurts — I know the way he thinks, because we’ve talked about it, he still beats himself up for this play and that play,” Eagles center Jason Kelce said in an interview with JAKIB Sports. “I’m like, dude, you had the best performance ever for by a quarterback in the history of the Super Bowl. You did just fine.”

Kelce’s answer was in response to a question about the terrible field conditions in Glendale.

“The reality is when you’re that guy, when you’re really a competitor, you think you control stuff,” Kelce said. “You don’t want to acknowledge that somebody else — a field, officials — because once you start doing that, you start devaluing who you are and who we are.”

